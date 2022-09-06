INSANE VIDEO! 13 Minutes of Never Before Seen Footage of Ballot Trafficking in Detroit, Michigan – INCLUDING U.S. Postal Workers! [WATCH NOW!]

An absolutely insane and never before seen video of 13 minutes of ballot trafficking in Detroit, Michigan is going to enrage you. In fact, this video even includes United States Postal Workers involved in the ballot trafficking. This is absolutely absurd.

This is Part 2 in a Series on the Investigation and Findings from the Detroit Drop Box Surveillance Videos of the November 2020 General Election

The exclusive drop-box footage from the 2020 presidential election was obtained by The Gateway Pundit and Attorney John Burns.

Jim Hoft and his team at The Gateway Pundit have done one hell of a job reporting on this. The MC4EI team in Michigan spent hours going through thousands of hours of security camera footage to put together this explosive 13-minute video.

Election Integrity investigators in Detroit, Michigan captured never-before-seen footage of DOZENS of ballot traffickers dumping HUNDREDS of ballots into ballot drop boxes during the 2020 US presidential election.

The MC4EI team in Michigan spent hours scouring through the thousands of hours of security camera footage to put together this explosive 13-minute-video.

Special thanks to Patty McMurray and 100 Percent Fed Up for her help in coordinating this effort.

Please consider a donation to MC4EI so that we can continue our in-depth investigations and dissemination of important and vital election integrity information to the public. Please visit our website for more information at https://mc4ei.com/

Read the rest of the story of each clip at https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/shocking-video-via-mc4ei-gateway-pundit-13-minutes-never-seen-footage-ballot-trafficking-detroit-michigan

