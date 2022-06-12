Insane Socialist Democrat Running for Office Calls on Homeless to Break Into 1 Million Homes

We know what you’re thinking. What’s the difference between a Democrat and a Socialist? We get it, they’re the same. This story might be more insane than anyone first thought.

Another insane liberal running for office, Democrat Socialist Rebecca Parsons says crazy things like “minimum wage should be $30” but that’s not all.

Another idiotic liberal with no understanding of how economics works.



Washington Dem socialist congressional candidate Rebecca Parsons “The minimum wage should be $30" https://t.co/Pqli6gUfFI via @nypost — @Biden_Is_Still_Lost (@Babbling_Biden) May 24, 2022 Check out the slice of the crazy train that Fox News reported:



Washington Democratic congressional candidate Rebecca Parson has a bold idea to get Congress to pass housing legislation: have a million people break into empty houses.



Parson, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, is running to represent Washington’s 6th Congressional District. In a video ad, she outlined what she and her followers can do if she wins.



Pretty genius stuff, right? Let’s have a million homeless people break into empty houses! What could go wrong?



I’m sure this is just an extreme example intended to illustrate exactly what this whack job Rebecca Parsons means. Or is it?



Fox continued:



Occupying buildings is nothing new for Parson. In 2020, she was a spokesperson for the group Tacoma Housing Now, which organized a group of homeless people in 16 rooms at a motel in Fife, Washington. The group paid for one night for the rooms, then demanded that the city and state government pay as the people refused to leave, according to local KING5.

Fox also reported:

“The minimum wage shouldn’t be $7.25. It shouldn’t be $15. It should be $30,” she tweeted, adding that this “is the bare minimum in every county in the US for an adult with a kid to afford housing, food, healthcare, basic necessities.”

Peggy Krull, a widowed Grandmother hit the nail on the head with Parsons!

Rebecca Parsons has never owned a business and had to pay employees. Marxists think everything that goes into the cash register is profit. I have no idea who she thinks pays overhead and that coffee they sell.The schools have failed their students on how the economy works. SAD.

Rebecca Parsons has never owned a business and had to pay employees. Marxists think everything that goes into the cash register is profit. I have no idea who she thinks pays overhead and that coffee they sell.The schools have failed their students on how the economy works. SAD. https://t.co/jTn0jwgiX4 — Peggy Krull (@pnjkrull) May 24, 2022

Can you imagine if a Republican candidate had urged people to break into homes?

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...