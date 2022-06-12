Insane Socialist Democrat Running for Office Calls on Homeless to Break Into 1 Million Homes

We know what you’re thinking. What’s the difference between a Democrat and a Socialist? We get it, they’re the same. This story might be more insane than anyone first thought.
Another insane liberal running for office, Democrat Socialist Rebecca Parsons says crazy things like “minimum wage should be $30” but that’s not all.
Fox also reported:
“The minimum wage shouldn’t be $7.25. It shouldn’t be $15. It should be $30,” she tweeted, adding that this “is the bare minimum in every county in the US for an adult with a kid to afford housing, food, healthcare, basic necessities.”
Peggy Krull, a widowed Grandmother hit the nail on the head with Parsons!
Rebecca Parsons has never owned a business and had to pay employees. Marxists think everything that goes into the cash register is profit. I have no idea who she thinks pays overhead and that coffee they sell.The schools have failed their students on how the economy works. SAD.
Can you imagine if a Republican candidate had urged people to break into homes?