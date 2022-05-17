Insane RINO Turned Leftist Joe Walsh Threatens to Punch President Trump in the Face for Being a ‘Bully’

Ahhh yes, the man that half of you haven’t heard of and the other half can’t stand and failed presidential candidate Joe Walsh just continues to spew more vile and vitriol towards the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

It’s apparent now by the fact that Walsh can’t stop talking about Trump that he no doubt has a poster of President Trump on his ceiling in his bedroom. There’s some serious dolphin flogging going on at night at the Walsh’s.

What would happen if a conservative threatened or said that former President Barack Obama should be punched in the face? Do you think they’d be arrested? Would they be on the news and on every major channel? You bet your sweet ass they would, and they’d have millions of liberals trying to get them arrested and filing complaints on them.

But not Joe Walsh, no he’s a RINO turned liberal that the radical left and media just love. He hates President Trump. hates America, and loves anything that gives his sorry ass a little attention, even if it does require Boudreaux’s Butt Paste !

1. Donald Trump is a bully. But he’s the leader of the Republican Party, so the Republican Party is now a party of bullies.

2. The only way to defeat a bully is to punch him in the face. To stand up to him and punch him in the face. Because bullies are cowards.

1. Donald Trump is a bully. But he’s the leader of the Republican Party, so the Republican Party is now a party of bullies.



2. The only way to defeat a bully is to punch him in the face. To stand up to him and punch him in the face. Because bullies are cowards. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 17, 2022

I will digress, but can you imagine the hell a conservative would take for saying this about former President Barack Obama, or current President Joe Biden? It would be days and weeks of the media and Democrats talking about it..

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...