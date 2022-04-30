INSANE! Restaurants Are Now Charging a ‘Temporary Inflation Fee’ on Your Receipt

As Joe Biden’s America continues to be a dumpster fire floating down a river, it just got a little bit worse. Now restaurants are charging a “temporary inflation fee.”

Wait a minute, a what? Who does this, and how can they justify it? Why not just increase the prices on your menu instead? It’s a double edged sword as the majority of Americans on both sides of the political aisle are ignorant to what’s really going on in the world. Cost of everything from cooking oils to eggs has quadrupled at a minimum. Prices are at an average up 28-30% on everything. Where they get 8.5% inflation is laughable, because it’s really 30% or more.

Our friend Kerry Smith who’s the president of the city council in Cheviot, Ohio shared this post on his Facebook page yesterday.

What are your thoughts America, would this anger you? I truly don’t believe that most Americans understand how truly bad the restaurant industry is getting destroyed. Not to mention we didn’t even touch on the labor shortage.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...