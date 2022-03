A disturbing video has resurfaced of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dancing in high heels while wearing a woman’s blouse, and its’ quite disturbing.

That’s right, this clown is dressed in women’s clothing and dancing around in high heels, and it’s absolutely disgusting. This is who Vlodoymyr Zelenskyy really is.

The world needs to know, and we’re not scared to share this video despite the Untied States and Western Media trying to make him out as this amazing savior to the world.

WATCH:

