INSANE: Project Veritas Board of Directors REMOVES James O’Keefe and Puts Him on Paid Administrative Leave

In one of the most insane and tyrannical moves we’ve seen, the Board of Directors at Project Veritas have removed James O’Keefe from the head of the company he founded, and have placed him on administrative leave.

James O’Keefe is the founder and chairman of Project Veritas, but it looks as though a power play is at stake as we speak. He is now on a paid leave from the conservative nonprofit media organization and its board is considering whether to remove him from his leadership position, according to current and former employees of the group.

An internal message sent to Project Veritas employees by the organization’s executive director, Daniel Strack, said that O’Keefe would be taking “a few weeks of well-deserved PTO.” An image of the message was shared by a source familiar with the organization’s internal operations, and its authenticity was confirmed by a current employee. When reached for comment on his personal cell phone, O’Keefe said nothing in response and did not respond to follow-up calls and text messages. Through a Project Veritas spokesman, Strack later released a statement on behalf of the organization.

Project Veritas' Official Response to Today's News Reports

“Like all newsrooms at this stage, the Project Veritas Board of Directors and Management are constantly evaluating what the best path forward is for the organization,” the statement read in part. It did not directly address questions about O’Keefe’s employment status. “There are 65+ employees at Project Veritas dedicated to continuing the mission to expose corruption, dishonesty, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions,” the statement read. “To our supporters: We hear you, we care about you, and we will never give up.”

Needless to say, James is a personal friend, and this is the most mind numbing and asinine thing that we’ve ever seen. James exposed Big Pharma and Pfizer, and now they are coming for him.

If Project Veritas board removes James O'Keefe, NEVER support them again…



This is tyrannical.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 9, 2023

A meeting of the Project Veritas board is scheduled for Friday, when O’Keefe’s potential removal is set to be discussed, according to one source familiar with the matter. It’s absolutely insane we’re even having to write this, James O’Keefe is Project Veritas!

The following is from New York Mag:

A meeting of the Project Veritas board is scheduled for Friday, when O’Keefe’s potential removal is set to be discussed, according to one source familiar with the matter. The source said that Project Veritas was currently divided between a group of employees who are perceived to be loyal to O’Keefe, including his communications adviser, R.C. Maxwell, and the board, which has been dissatisfied with what it perceives as O’Keefe’s mismanagement.

Matthew Tyrmand, a conservative journalist who serves on Project Veritas’ board, said he was about to walk into a meeting and could not talk when reached on his cell phone on Wednesday. When asked specifically if O’Keefe was being ousted, he replied: “I just said I was walking into a meeting and this was not the appropriate time. What don’t you understand about that?” He did not respond to subsequent phone calls. Two other board members did not respond to phone messages.

See what Conservatives were saying rallying around James O’Keefe.

Why?



James O’Keefe is a national treasure. He is one of the best journalists in the entire world.



He is my mentor, like family to me, gave me my first job out of college at @Project_Veritas & he’s an amazing person.



HE’S A HERO!



I love you, James! #IStandWithJamesOKeefe https://t.co/e4AUIxXoo7 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 9, 2023

As far as I and many others are concerned, James O'Keefe IS Project Veritas. pic.twitter.com/F2g08MWlI5 — Ben Kew 🐶 (@ben_kew) February 9, 2023

I stand with James O'Keefe! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 9, 2023

James O'Keefe, founder and CEO of Project Veritas, has been placed on paid leave by the organization's board of directors as they consider removing him from leadership position.



Project Veritas without James O'Keefe doesn't sound like a lot of fun, you guys. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 8, 2023

I don’t know what’s going on with Project Veritas and James O’Keefe.



But what I do know is that James O’Keefe is a great human being and is 100% genuine in his efforts to expose the truth. — Isabella Riley Moody (@isabellarileyus) February 9, 2023

This is a developing story.

Thanks to our friends at NYMag.com for contributing to this story.

