INSANE: NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders Will Require Fans to Show Proof of Vaccine or Get A Shot at the Gate

This is absolutely unbelievable. The NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders will require fans to show proof of vaccination from Covid-19. Anyone who hasn’t can still enter the game after they get a shot at Allegiant Stadium. You can’t even make this up. This is a true what in the hell moment!

Vaccinated fans also won’t be required to wear masks according to the Raiders, even though new evidence shows that vaccinated are spreading the virus at an alarming rate just like unvaccinated, and possibly even higher.

Spectators will be required to show proof of their vaccination status on a mobile app with a “health pass” feature, the Raiders organization said. If they do so, they can attend games without wearing a face mask.

Fans who have opted to get a vaccine shot just before entering the stadium will have to wear a mask due to the lag time for the vaccines to take full effect.

The Raiders’ rules will be in effect for the team’s first regular season home game — a Monday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13.

Insane liberal Nevada governor Steve Sisolak was super excited about the measure.

“This is cutting edge. There’s no other venues in the country that are doing this,” Sisolak said, adding he hopes people feel reassured about attending an event where everyone is vaccinated.

What are your thoughts America? Tired of the insanity yet?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...