INSANE: Leaked Audio Shows California Teachers Mocked Parents while Tricking CHILDREN into Joining LGBT Clubs

California Teachers are not just pushing the woke and insane concepts of CRT to their students, they are are doing that and then some.

According to a recent report from The Epoch Times that’s based on leaked audio, teachers in the Golden State are also using trickery to get young kids to join LGBT clubs against the wishes of their parents.

The Report is damning:

A leaked audio recording reveals two teachers at a recent California Teachers Association (CTA) conference mocking parents over their concerns about homosexual and transgender indoctrination at school…

[…]The recording, obtained by The Epoch Times, captured two seventh-grade teachers, Kelly Baraki and Lori Caldeira from Buena Vista Middle School in Salinas, Calif., telling other teachers how to recruit students into LGBTQ clubs, also known as “Gay-Straight Alliance” (GSA) clubs, at school.

The source that provided the audio from the sold-out “2021 LGBTQ+ Issues Conference, Beyond the Binary: Identity & Imagining Possibilities” conference to the Epoch Times described it as “horrifying to listen to.”

The Epoch Times reports that at the conference “teachers [showed] other teachers how to undermine the authority of parents and school administrators and conceal activities related to gender inclusion and sexual orientation from them.” Those same teachers apparently suggested that parents should be charged with child abuse if they don’t call their children made-up pronouns that the teachers taught the kids.

While that would be horrifying enough, it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Language warning in the video below, the it is very informative to what’s happening with teachers indoctrinating children into LGBT issues.

For example, the Epoch Times’ source told the outlet that “The overarching theme of the classes that I attended were California Teachers instructing other teachers on how to sneak in the LGBTQ+ curriculum in a manner that does not alert parents.” So, rather than focus on education, the teachers were colluding to sneak a radical, woke ideology past parents.

For example, teachers in a workshop called “How we run a ‘GSA’ in Conservative Communities” can be heard in the leaked audio saying this:

“Because we are not official, we have no club rosters. We keep no records. In fact, sometimes we don’t really want to keep records because if parents get upset that their kids are coming? We’re like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know. Maybe they came?’ You know, we would never want a kid to get in trouble for attending if their parents are upset.”

They know their agenda is radical. They know it’s not what parents want to be taught. So, rather than educate their pupils as parents desire, the teachers have come up with conspiratorial ways to sneak their woke agenda into the curriculum.

One way they do that is with the newspeak-like naming of clubs. For example, rather than call an equity-focused club the “Equity Club,” which would have proven highly unpopular, one teacher bragged about calling it the You Be You” club, a name that parents didn’t recognize as being woke.

Then, in the most horrifying part of the presentation, one teacher discussed how to “play mind tricks” on sixth graders and trick them into joining LGBT clubs where they could be indoctrinated with woke ideology:

“Next year, we’re going to do just a little mind-trick on our sixth graders. They were last to go through this presentation and the gender stuff was the last thing we talked about. So next year, they’ll be going first with this presentation and the gender stuff will be the first thing they hear about. Hopefully to mitigate, you know, these kind of responses, right?”

And, finally, after bragging about how she used her position to push her radical ideology on students against the wishes of parents, one teacher described how to use tenure to avoid pushback, noting that once she had tenure parents could get mad at her, but no one could fire her.

So, that’s what America’s teachers are up to. Rather than educate their pupils on real subjects like math, history, and science, they’re pushing woke concepts on them and tricking them into joining LGBT clubs against the express wishes of their parents.

