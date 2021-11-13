INSANE: ER Doctor Diagnoses Patient with ‘Climate Change’

First off, this story isn’t satire. A doctor has literally and clinically diagnosed a Canadian patient with “Climate Change.”

Dr. Kyle Merritt, head of the emergency room department at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson, British Columbia, made the call about a senior patient with asthma who was struggling to breathe because of wildfire smoke, the Times Colonist reports.

“She has diabetes. She has some heart failure … She lives in a trailer, no air conditioning,” Merritt described the patient who entered the ER in June. “All of her health problems have all been worsened. And she’s really struggling to stay hydrated.”

The climate change activist physician started a group in the area called “Doctors and Nurses for Planetary Health.”

“If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind,” Merritt explained to Glacier Media.

“It’s me trying to just … process what I’m seeing. We’re in the emergency department, we look after everybody, from the most privileged to the most vulnerable, from cradle to grave, we see everybody. And it’s hard to see people, especially the most vulnerable people in our society, being affected. It’s frustrating.”

This Climate change group as 40 or so doctors and nurses, according to the report.

“Unfortunately, unlike COVID, we don’t have the ability to accurately track the health impacts of this public health emergency,” the group said on its website. “However, as physicians and nurses, we saw firsthand the physical and mental effects of climate change on our patients and communities.”

The group concluded: “The health of our planet, and all its inhabitants, cannot tolerate any further delay in climate change mitigation. We must implement bold and innovative climate solutions now. Our health depends on it.”

