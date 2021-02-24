INSANE Dr. Fauci Says Even With Vaccination You Should Avoid Theaters and Indoor Dining, Wait What? (VIDEO)

Dr. Fauci has changed his mind about the coronavirus more times than a dating contestant on the show The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. See what we did there, that way we didn’t leave out a gender. Now Fauci is saying that even with the vaccination you should still avoid theaters and indoor dining?

Then what in the blue hell is the point of getting vaccinated?

How much longer do our elderly in nursing homes and around America have to go without being able to see their loved ones, their grandchildren, or their children? What kind of mental decay is this insanity causing on our already mentally unstable society?

Monday Fauci again decided he would decide about what kind of lifestyle Americans could live, even though he has no real authority to do so.

“There are things, even if you’re vaccinated, that you’re not going to be able to do in society. For example, indoor dining, theaters, places where people congregate.”

Okay Doc, then why even take the vaccine? What in the hell is the point?

Fauci: “There are things, even if you’re vaccinated, that you’re not going to be able to do in society. For example, indoor dining, theaters, places where people congregate.”



These are the words of a power-mad lunatic.



pic.twitter.com/53yAK9Vzil — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 23, 2021

“You yourself, what you can do, when you are together with another person, we are looking at that. And we are going to try to find out very quickly what recommendation could be made about what people can do.”

One things for sure, none of this makes any sense, but you know lets not let the truth get in the way of a good story, right America?

4 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...