INSANE AUDIO: Did Alleged Idaho University Murder Suspect Call Into This Radio Show and State These Eerie Thing [AUDIO INSIDE]

This is one of the most bizarre things that you’ll see on the brutal Idaho University murders, as the call alleges to be from the Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.

You can tell from the hosts voice that he realized something was terribly wrong with this caller.

He stated on the call that he had multiple people ask me if they were going to murder someone, how would they do it. It going really eerie and wrong from there.

Interesting call allegedly from Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger calling into a true crime podcast recently. The host of the channel today has claimed he sent the call to the FBI

I am the guy who originally had this caller on the phone on my podcast "Allegedly With T-REV" now everyone is saying this is the killer but i do not know this to be a fact yet so please let everyone know #Idaho4 #idahohomicides #IdahoStudentsSuspect #idahosuspect #BryanKohberger pic.twitter.com/koEPrhWyf5 — T-REV (@T_REV757) December 31, 2022

Since the arrest of Bryan Kohberger for the Idaho murders, numerous reports and speculations have started doing rounds on the internet. A very interesting side of the 28-year-old man, who allegedly killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in their sleep on November 13, has also apparently come out.

I heard someone that knows him well say it sounds exactly like him. Good job for keeping it real T-REV.. unlike many, not all TT detectives — Chris Harrington (@chrishjwrecruit) January 1, 2023

Kohberger was doing his PhD in criminology at the time of the quadruple murders, and was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant. He also has a master’s degree in criminal justice.

A criminal profiler and founder of the Atypical Homicide Research Group in Boston, Enzo Yaksicre reportedly says, “I suspect that Kohberger was well aware of his dark nature and homicidal ideation and endeavored to discover more about himself through his studies.”

Once you pushed back, he had lots of "ings" vs. thr dropped "ins" at the end of his words. The 1st Q about how old they were now A: late 30s… then early 30s. In 10 years #BryanKohberger will be late 30s. Similar phrasing to his survey, and a hint of Leopold and Loeb. Superior. — mjMama 🍁 (@MJMama10) December 31, 2022

Yaksic added, “But pursuing an advanced degree to become a better murderer is a foolhardy exercise as nothing more is learned about such tactics and strategies than can be found on a popular podcast or true crime book.”

The suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was identified with the help of genetic genealogy.

A former friend believes it’s his voice. Bryan claiming that some frat members asked him how to get away with murder lines up with his research questions. See pics for details pic.twitter.com/LbUg0GdW7s — opal (@opalpegasus) December 31, 2022

Unknown DNA found in Idaho during the course of the investigation was taken through a DNA public database to find potential matches for family members, the source said. Once potential family matches were found, subsequent investigative work by law enforcement led to the identification of suspect Bryan Kohberger, according to the source.

