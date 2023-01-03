INSANE AUDIO: Did Alleged Idaho University Murder Suspect Call Into This Radio Show and State These Eerie Thing [AUDIO INSIDE]

This is one of the most bizarre things that you’ll see on the brutal Idaho University murders, as the call alleges to be from the Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.
You can tell from the hosts voice that he realized something was terribly wrong with this caller.
He stated on the call that he had multiple people ask me if they were going to murder someone, how would they do it. It going really eerie and wrong from there.
Interesting call allegedly from Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger calling into a true crime podcast recently. The host of the channel today has claimed he sent the call to the FBI
Since the arrest of Bryan Kohberger for the Idaho murders, numerous reports and speculations have started doing rounds on the internet. A very interesting side of the 28-year-old man, who allegedly killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in their sleep on November 13, has also apparently come out.
Kohberger was doing his PhD in criminology at the time of the quadruple murders, and was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant. He also has a master’s degree in criminal justice.
A criminal profiler and founder of the Atypical Homicide Research Group in Boston, Enzo Yaksicre reportedly says, “I suspect that Kohberger was well aware of his dark nature and homicidal ideation and endeavored to discover more about himself through his studies.”
Yaksic added, “But pursuing an advanced degree to become a better murderer is a foolhardy exercise as nothing more is learned about such tactics and strategies than can be found on a popular podcast or true crime book.”
The suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was identified with the help of genetic genealogy.
Unknown DNA found in Idaho during the course of the investigation was taken through a DNA public database to find potential matches for family members, the source said. Once potential family matches were found, subsequent investigative work by law enforcement led to the identification of suspect Bryan Kohberger, according to the source.
