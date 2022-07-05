INSANE! As Economy Falls Apart, Democrats Unveil ‘Transgender Bill of Rights’

By now you already realize that the Democratic Party is crazy and they hate America, and you, and well pretty much you. But just as the country is going to hell in a hand basket, it gets worse with these clowns.

As the economy is on the verge of collapse, stocks and crypto have tanked, and look towards a recession, that’s not what these geniuses are worried about. What are they worried about you might ask?

Oh, they want to push the ‘Transgender Bill of Rights’ through in a bill, that has to do with less than 1% of Americans. Probably less than 1% of 1% of Americans, it’s that small of a group of mentally unfit disasters in our society.

The average American is trying to live paycheck to paycheck, but don’t worry, Democrats and Joe Biden want to make sure the guy who wants to whack off his willy who’s mentally ill comes before you!

The Hill reports:

A group of House Democrats on Tuesday announced they would move to codify federal protections for transgender people.

The proposal, dubbed the “Transgender Bill of Rights,” would codify the Supreme Court’s 2020 Bostock v. Clayton County decision that protects employees against discrimination for being gay or transgender.

The proposal would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to explicitly include protections for gender identity and sex characteristics, expand access to gender-affirming care and ban conversion therapy.

It would also require the attorney general to designate a liaison dedicated to overseeing enforcement of civil rights for transgender people and invest in community services to prevent anti-transgender violence. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and co-chair of the Transgender Equality Task Force, said in a statement that the resolution would ensure transgender people can lead “full, happy lives.” “As we witness Republicans and an extremist Supreme Court attack and roll back the fundamental rights of trans people across our country, and as state legislatures across the country target our trans community with hateful, bigoted and transphobic attacks, we are standing up and saying enough is enough,” Jayapal said. Jayapal introduced the proposal alongside Reps. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), Marie Newman (D-Ill.), Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.). The bill has 84 other co-sponsors.

The US has a Bill of Rights that the Democrats continue to attack so it’s not believable that their efforts to create a separate bill of rights for trans folks are anything more than some sort of stunt.

