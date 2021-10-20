INSANE Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Says He Wants Vaccine Boosters for Kids Ages 5-11

In todays version of show me your a tyrant, we have Arkansas RINO Governor Asa Hutchinson at it again, this time advocating to jab children between the ages of 5 and 11.

That’s right, this genius put out a tweet on Twitter and a Facebook post saying he hopes to soon see booster for those between the ages of 5 and 11. You know, perfectly healthy kids that don’t get it, don’t spread it, and in the rare case they do, have a 99.99999999% chance of beating it. Yes, let’s jab them with an experimental vaccine, shall we America.

Here’s the Governors tweet below.

New cases, active cases, hospitalizations, and ventilator usage all continue to decline from the previous week in today’s report. I’m hopeful we’ll see additional vaccine boosters made available for Moderna and J&J and vaccines available for ages 5-11 soon.

— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 20, 2021

Sarah Huckabee Sanders can’t get here fast enough Arkansas!

