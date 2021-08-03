INSANE: American Medical Association Says “Sex” Should be REMOVED from Birth Certificates

In one of the most woke and moronic things you’ll hear this year, if any year, the folks at the American Medical Association have now said that a child’s sex should be removed from legal documents and birth certificates. That’s right America, this country is headed down the toilet, and these people are mentally INSANE!

According to the woke fools that people listen to for medical advice, requiring the sex to be on a birth certificate or legal document can lead to discrimination and unnecessary burden on individuals whose current gender identity does not align with their designation at birth.

The main reason they give, because when the register for school or sports, adoptions, to get married, or to request personal records. It’s absolutely absurd.

A person’s sex designation at birth would still be submitted to the U.S. Standard Certificate of Live Birth for medical, public health, and statistical use only, report authors note.

Willie Underwood III, MD, author of Board Report 15, explained that a standard certificate of live birth is critical for uniformly collecting and processing data, but the government issues birth certificates to individuals.

“Assigning sex using binary variables in the public portion of the birth certificate fails to recognize the medical spectrum of gender identity,” Underwood said, and can be used to discriminate.

Jeremy Toler, MD, a delegate from GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ Equality said transgender, gender nonbinary, and individuals with differences in sex development can be placed at a disadvantage by the sex label on the birth certificate.

“We unfortunately still live in a world where it is unsafe in many cases for one’s gender to vary from the sex assigned at birth,” Toler said.

Come again? There are two genders, aren’t we trusting the science anymore? How are all of these folks that want to push the LGBTQ agenda going to have children if they continue the attack on heterosexuals in America?

This past weekend our @The_BMC @BmcTrans team provided virtual testimony at @AmerMedicalAssn mtg to remove sex markers from birth certificates, removing a bureaucratic hurdle for our #transgender community. pic.twitter.com/2b8DDm5QL3 — Center for Transgender Medicine & Surgery at BMC (@BmcTrans) June 14, 2021

Robert Jackson, MD, an alternate delegate from the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, spoke against the measure.

“We as physicians need to report things accurately,” Jackson said. “All through medical school, residency, and specialty training we were supposed to delegate all of the physical findings of the patient we’re taking care of. I think when the child is born, they do have physical characteristics either male or female and I think that probably should be on the public record. That’s just my personal opinion.”

You can read more of this insanity at webmd.com

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...