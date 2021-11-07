INSANE: 8 Dead, 300+ Injured as Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston Makes January 6 Look Like a Picnic in a Park (VIDEO)

An insane scene on Saturday as multiple people were killed, beaten, and trampled at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston.

Videos emerging show a horrific tale, including Scott encouraging his followers to beat up people in the crowd.

As we were arriving to the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park right at 2:00, a stampede burst through the gates. Hundreds of people destroyed the VIP security entrance, bypassing the checkpoint. People were trampled. Some were detained. (Excuse any language you may hear)

BREAKING: 11 Possible Deaths Tonight At Travis Scott’s #AstroWorld Music Festival. Multiple Cardiac Arrests Reported. (DEVELOPING)



pic.twitter.com/44q5j5WfW5 — HeadlineHunter! 🚨 Alerts (@freehumanity911) November 6, 2021

#ASTROWORLDFest Dozens injured during ongoing events at Astroworld Fest in Houston EMS Report: 50+ concert goers have been transported to nearby hospitals, Injury reports include: Overdose ,Heat exhaustion, Alcohol poisoning , Compressive asphyxiation pic.twitter.com/TNmqYiWmEo — 🇺🇲 ⭐Space Cowboy ⭐ 🇺🇲 (@Sm_Tritip) November 6, 2021

Fans just broke through the fence to get into #AstroWorldpic.twitter.com/mpi70ZzTOs — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 5, 2021

ASTROWORLD FEST GA GATE BREAKS pic.twitter.com/hHK6yiMDe5 — FAKEASSANT 🗯 (@FAKEASSANT) November 9, 2019

Do not believe MSM narrative EVER. They will have you believe that it was just people being crushed in a Mosh cause Travis Scott concerts are “Riots” and people always get trampled. This is incorrect. Does this kid look like he is being crushed in a mosh? pic.twitter.com/udGOwq9piL — Jess (@JessClarke007) November 7, 2021

Here's Travis Scott angry at a fan who tried to take one of his sneakers after he dove off the stage into the insane crowd. Scott can be heard over and over again screaming "F*** him up, F*** him up" encouraging his fans to beat up this individual.

Travis Scott is better than you. pic.twitter.com/2MoUUPl9A1 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 7, 2021

