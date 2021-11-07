INSANE: 8 Dead, 300+ Injured as Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston Makes January 6 Look Like a Picnic in a Park (VIDEO)

An insane scene on Saturday as multiple people were killed, beaten, and trampled at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston.
Videos emerging show a horrific tale, including Scott encouraging his followers to beat up people in the crowd.
As we were arriving to the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park right at 2:00, a stampede burst through the gates. Hundreds of people destroyed the VIP security entrance, bypassing the checkpoint. People were trampled. Some were detained. (Excuse any language you may hear)
Here’s Travis Scott angry at a fan who tried to take one of his sneakers after he dove off the stage into the insane crowd. Scott can be heard over and over again screaming “F*** him up, F*** him up” encouraging his fans to beat up this individual. Far more people were killed at a Travis Scott concert than on January 6, where’s the FBI? We’ll wait America….
