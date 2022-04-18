Infowars Alex Jones’ Files for Bankruptcy for Multiple Companies

Infowars has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the websites fonder Alex Jones faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

The bankruptcy filing happened on Easter Sunday in Texas puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances.

In its court filing, Infowars said it had estimated assets of $50,000 or less and estimated liabilities of $1 million to $10 million. Creditors listed in the bankruptcy filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut.

According to the case against Jones’ the plaintiffs claim they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers because of the hoax conspiracy that Jones promoted. Jones has since conceded that the shooting did happen.

The families have already won defamation lawsuits against Jones in court.

“Alex Jones is just delaying the inevitable: a public trial in which he will be held accountable for his profit-driven campaign of lies against the Sandy Hook families who have brought this lawsuit,” said Christopher Mattei, who represents the families in a Connecticut lawsuit against Jones.

Last month Jones was fined $75,000 for failing to appear for a deposition in a defamation case but a judge last week ordered the return of the money because Jones eventually showed up.

Yet another lawsuit trying to silence Jones has been filed and accuse him of hiding millions of dollars in assets, but an attorney for Jones has said the allegation was “ridiculous.”

Jones was sued in Texas and Connecticut by 13 different plaintiffs who rejected Jones’ settlement offers of $120,000.

“I could have done a better job on Sandy Hook,” Jones said in an Infowars video after testifying. “Some of the anomalies that we reported were not accurate, and I admitted it YEARS before I was sued”

Jones in a 2019 deposition said, “almost had like a form of psychosis back in the past where I basically thought everything was staged, even though I’m now learning a lot of times things aren’t staged.” He added that “the media and the corporations lying so much” was to blame.

