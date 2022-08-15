INDICT THIS! New Poll Shows Trump Hits New High in GOP Support for 2024

After the FBI raid on August 8 of former President Donald Trump’s private re​sidence, Mar-a-Lago, Republican support for Trump surged to a record high according to a new poll conducted by The Morning Consult.

The poll taken on August 10 said that 58% of Republican voters said they would support Trump if the 2024 Republican presidential primary were held that day, the highest on record since his 2020 loss. The share of support is up from 54% in July and 53% in June amid the high-profile congressional January 6 hearings.

Trump’s improvement has come at the expense of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose 2024 support has slumped 5% since late July, to 16%. Similarly, a record-high 71% of GOP voters say that Trump should run for president in 2024.

Lara Trump, *after* learning that there were classified nuclear documents in the Mar-a-Lago search:



"What could possibly rise to the level of not taking a bit of a different approach?" pic.twitter.com/vSEfFLjap5 — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) August 12, 2022

“The Washington Post cited on August 10 people familiar with the investigation as saying that federal agents were looking for classified documents related to nuclear weapons, among other items, at Trump’s resort,” according to CNN.

“The people did not describe the documents in detail nor whether they related to nuclear arms belonging to the U.S. or another nation. CNN has not independently confirmed the report.”

Trump’s reaction to the report about nuclear information said, “It’s a hoax.” Trump also said, “I want the warrant unsealed. Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the un-American, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago.”

Trump continued, “I am going a step further by encouraging the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years.”

