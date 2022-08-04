Indiana Republican Congresswoman Jackie Walorski Dies in Car Accident With Two Other Staffers

A horrific story to report as a sitting Congresswoman has passed away, as well as two of her staffers in a horrific car accident that took place on Wednesday evening.

House Republican leaders made the announcement on Wednesday.

The news came as a stunning shock to Capitol Hill as well as conservatives around the nation. It immediately sent a shockwave and outpouring of grief and remembrances from lawmakers and aies who paid tribute to the lives and careers of the Congresswoman and her two staffers that perished.

Walroski, who was 58, represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District and had previously served as member of the Indiana House of Representatives. She began service in Congress in 2013.

Her name was batted around for a position as conference chairwoman in the past, and she had also been a member of the House GOP’s deputy whip team.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Walorski’s death.

“Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time,” read a message from the congresswoman’s office that McCarthy tweeted.

A statement released by the congresswoman’s office said that two staffers had also died. “In addition to the devastating loss of Congresswoman Walorski, it is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of two dedicated members of her staff, Zach Potts and Emma Thomson. They were the epitome of public servants who cared deeply about the work they performed,” said the statement from Tim Cummings, the congresswoman’s chief of staff.

McCarthy called the congresswoman’s passing “absolutely devastating” in a lengthy statement released later on Wednesday. “Jackie was a dear friend, trusted advisor, and the embodiment of integrity who achieved the admiration and respect of all her colleagues in the House,” he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff in response to the death of the congresswoman, Pelosi deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill announced Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, Pelosi said the congresswoman “lived a life of service” and “was admired by colleagues on both sides of the aisle for her personal kindness.”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said in a statement that Walorski “was a champion for the people of Indiana, and she will be remembered for her kindness, tenacity, and commitment to helping others.”

President Trump issued the following statement on his Truth Social platform:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, her aide Emma Thomson, and community leader Zachery Potts. Jackie was a wonderful woman and an impassioned advocate for the people of Indiana. We worked together very closely, and I was privileged to know her for many years. May the families and loved ones of Jackie, Emma, and Zachery find comfort during this tragic time. They will be greatly missed!”

All of us at The DC Patriot send our heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers to the family of Congresswoman Walorski.

