Indiana Girls Win as Legislators Override Governor’s Veto and Ban Transgenders Competing in Women’s Athletics

On Tuesday, the Indiana state legislature banned biologically male athletes from playing in women’s sports at public schools, overriding Republican Governor Eric Holcomb’s veto on the legislation, and protecting the integrity of girls’ sports.

Bill HEA 1041, was originally authored by Republican Representative Michelle Davis and in January she said, “I think it’s trying to keep the focus on female sports and fair competition with sports. That’s what I feel the target of the bill is.”

Davis’ bill was originally vetoed in March 2022 by Holcomb, arguing at the time that the bill did not offer “one consistent state policy regarding the fairness in K-12 sports in Indiana.”

Governor Holcomb said in his March veto letter, “The presumption of the policy laid out in HEA 1041 is that there is an existing problem in K-12 sports in Indiana that requires further state government intervention. It implies that the goals of consistency and fairness in competitive female sports are not being met. I find no evidence to support either claim even if I support the overall goal.”

Regardless, this new law prohibits biological males from competing on girls’ K-12 sports teams. The Indiana House voted to override the veto 67-28, while the Indiana Senate voted to override the veto 32-15. Evidently the Indiana lawmakers decided to pass a bill before it became a problem if the Governor’s thoughts were correct.

This new law will also require private schools that participate in competitions with public schools to follow the legislation. Schools will not be subject to liability in cases of civil, administrative, disciplinary or criminal action for complying with the legislation.

