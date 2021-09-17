India Announces Its Biggest State Uttar Pradesh (241 Million People) is Covid-19 FREE After Using I***mectin

Today’s news is not what Dr. Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden, or the Mainstream Media want you to hear. In fact, it’s what many of us, including thousands of doctors and nurses in the United States have been trying to tell you.

According to India, they have now declared their largest state, Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 free. The state, which is the largest in the world’s largest country is home to 241 million people of India’s almost 1.4 billion. India has beat it due to rules that promote ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to its massive population.

The 33 districts in Uttar Pradesh have now become Covid-19 free the Indian government announced over the weekend. Of course the United States media isn’t reporting this.

The recovery rate has increased to 98.7% proving the effectiveness of Ivermectin as part of the “Uttar Pradesh Covid Control Model.”

Uttar Pradesh is 2/3 the size of the United States sitting at 241 million in population.

Hindustan Times reported on this big development:

Overall, the state has a total of 199 active cases, while the positivity rate came down to less than 0.01 per cent. The recovery rate, meanwhile, has improved to 98.7 per cent. As per the state’s health bulletin, Uttar Pradesh reported only 11 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

India Today also reported on this last August 31:

The active caseload in Uttar Pradesh is down to 269, while the percentage of active cases against the total confirmed cases is 0 per cent. The active caseload, which was at a high of 3,10,783 in April, has reduced by over 99 per cent. Fresh Covid-19 cases in the state have remained below 100 for 50 consecutive days.



Of the 1,87,638 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 21 tested positive. In the same period, another 17 patients recovered from the infection, adding to the recovery of over 16,86,182 people so far. (These numbers are in lakh so the comma placement is different in the US. 1,87,638 lakh is 187,638)

Uttar Pradesh is the leading state in India to use Ivermectin as early and preventatively in all family contacts. And this state is one of the five lowest COVID cases of all states in India despite having only a low vaccination rate of 5.8% fully vaccinated compared to the USA that has 54% fully vaccinated.

The USA has 179,289,983 fully vaccinated as of September 14 while Uttar Pradesh has 15,236,150 who got their second dose.

The Indian Express reported:

“Uttar Pradesh was the first state in the country to introduce large-scale prophylactic and therapeutic use of Ivermectin. In May-June 2020, a team at Agra, led by Dr. Anshul Pareek, administered Ivermectin to all RRT team members in the district on an experimental basis. It was observed that none of them developed Covid-19 despite being in daily contact with patients who had tested positive for the virus,” Uttar Pradesh State Surveillance Officer Vikssendu Agrawal said.

He added that based on the findings from Agra, the state government sanctioned the use of Ivermectin as a prophylactic for all the contacts of Covid patients and later cleared the administration of therapeutic doses for the treatment of such patients.

Claiming that timely introduction of Ivermectin since the first wave has helped the state maintain a relatively low positivity rate despite its high population density, he said, “Despite being the state with the largest population base and a high population density, we have maintained a relatively low positivity rate and cases per million of population”.

He said that apart from aggressive contact tracing and surveillance, the lower positivity and fatality rates may be attributed to the large-scale use of Ivermectin use in the state, adding that the drug has recently been introduced in the National Protocol for Covid treatment and management. “Once the second wave subsides, we would conduct our own study as there has been an emerging body of evidence to substantiate our timely use of Ivermectin from the first wave itself,” Vikasendu told The Indian Express.”

Last August, the government of UP issued a notification to have Ivermectin (12 mg) tablets. The Dialogue reported:

“The government notification reads, “Doctors are advising to take ivermectin 12 mg to contain the impact of pandemic. This medicine is quite effective in protecting from covid-19. Therefore, we appeal each and every citizen to have this tablet.” The notification then goes on to explain the dosage: For positive patients isolated at home (one tablet per day for three days and for primary and secondary contacts (one tablet each on the first and 7th day).”

WELL DONE to Indian State of UP & its Chief Minister @myogiadityanath for their effective management in crushing the wave



Brilliant that UP introduced ‘Ivermectin’ as preventive measure for health workers, patients & people exposed to infected people !! https://t.co/eYmCFBdgQx — Craig Kelly MP (@CraigKellyMP) July 12, 2021

You can read more from our friends at The Gateway Pundit who helped contribute to this article.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...