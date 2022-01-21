Independent Journalist Rob Harper Calls January 6th “A College Boy Prank That Went Way Too Far”

Rob Harper joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to talk about a wide variety of topics, including Ted Cruz’s insane comments about January 6th, why crime is so rampant in the big cities and how conservatives can take back the Republican Party in the 2022 Midterms.

We all know by now that Ted Cruz has completely broken the trust of conservatives around the country after he referred to what happened on January 6th as domestic terrorism. While he’s tried to walk that back a bit, it’s been shown that he’s made this claim time and time again, even on his own podcast.



Clearly, he didn’t just misspeak, as he claimed on Tucker Carlson’s show.



The problem that we have is that the Republican leadership is terrified (what else is new?) to combat the Democrats’ narrative about the events on January 6th. Sure, they are attempting to poke holes in their talking points and ask whether Ray Epps is a Fed or not… but when push comes to shove, they are acting as if the Leftist lie about that day is truth. Nothing could be further from the truth.



The Democrats call January 6th a violent insurrection and those that were there domestic terrorists. Last I checked, insurrections are not welcomed in by the police. Last I checked, if it were truly a violent insurrection designed to overthrow the election, the extent of the charges would be more than trespassing and taking a photo at Nancy Pelosi’s desk.



During this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, independent journalist Rob Harper described the events as nothing more than “a college boy prank that went way too far.” We have to be honest about what actually happened, and it seems like every day that passes it’s proven more and more that this was a Deep State setup, using the FBI and their assets to drum up a narrative about Trump supporters.



This is why Ted Cruz’s comments about what occurred on January 6th has caused the conservative base of the GOP to turn their backs on him. He’s a smart guy. He knows exactly what he was saying. It’s time we had a conservative patriot primary the Senator.



If we are going to save America, obviously we have to focus on local politics and government. However, when it comes to how we vote for candidates going to DC, we must remind them that they work for us, the people. If Ted Cruz is willing to play into the Democrat talking about that it was a violent insurrection by domestic terrorists, he’s turning his back on us and spreading lies. So maybe it’s our turn to turn our backs on him.



