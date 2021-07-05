Independent Election Audit like Arizona’s is Gaining Steam in Pennsylvania for Key Swing State

There is a very strong possibility that the next U.S. state to bring on an independent election audit will be the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate is considering an investigation into how last year’s presidential election was conducted,” the AP reported Friday.

“Sen. Doug Mastriano, who has talked of bringing an Arizona-style audit to Pennsylvania, led a private briefing Wednesday for Republican senators,” the report added. “He also solicited legal advice from a Philadelphia-based law firm about using private money to finance consultants and lawyers.”

Mastriano if you remember was crucial in fighting for the election as a state Senator after the 2020 elections.

“The Pennsylvania state senator in charge of a key election committee is backing an audit of the November presidential contest similar to Arizona’s partisan ballot review, four days after former President Donald Trump called him out and claimed he was dragging his feet,” TribLive reported.

“Senate State Government Committee Chairman Dave Argall, R-Schuylkill, told the Capital-Star that he was considering subpoenas for ballot information, but had not considered which jurisdictions would be subpoenaed yet,” the Capital Star also reported.

“There are a lot of things under consideration right now, and I told them to check back in a week or two and we hope to have some more detail,” Argall told the Capital-Star.

“Do I have 100% confidence … that everything was perfect? No, I’d really like us to take a detailed review of that,” Argall added. “That’s why we’re looking at changing pieces of the election legislation, and it’s also why I think it wouldn’t hurt at all to go back, do that audit, and say, ‘How exactly did that work out?’”

Argall’s committee has the power to subpoena ballots, TribLive noted.

“The results are the results,” Argall said Friday during Spotlight PA’s Capitol Live event regarding the outcome of the 2020 election. “The Electoral College has spoken, you know the president has been sworn in. I understand that’s a reality.”

As reported by Newsmax, “Thirty percent of GOP voters believe it is ‘likely’ former President Donald Trump will be reinstated as president, according to The Hill-HarrisX poll.”

“While a portion of Republicans support the idea, the majority of voters believe it is unlikely Trump will be reinstated,” the report continued.

“In The Hill-HarrisX poll, 70% of Republicans remained doubtful Trump could make a return to the Oval Office, along with 74% of independents and 87% of Democrats,” Newsmax added.

