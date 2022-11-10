INCOMPETENT: Nevada Mail-In Ballots May Not Be Completely Counted Until Saturday Officials Say

Election officials in Nevada say they have been flooded by thousands of mail-in ballots, and they may not be done counting those ballots for several days, even as long as until Saturday.

Last year, the state began requiring that mail-in ballots to be sent to every registered voter. All ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and can be counted until as late as a Saturday November 12 arrival.

Clark County officials reported that they only had enough staff to county early mail-in ballots and in-person ballots on Tuesday, according to the Nevada Independent. It seems the county is having a resource issue that is stalling or slowing the ballot count.

Clark County accounts for about 70% of the state’s population and are expecting the earliest possible completion of counting would be Thursday. Nevada does not post any results until the last voter in the state casts a ballot, and the polls did not officially close until after 9:00 p.m. local time, contributing to the delay of votes be counted.

In 2020, 90% of Nevada’s votes were in three days after election day, according to the Associated Press. Since the state expanded its absentee voting, its very possible it could extend the delay of results.

The lag means Nevadans will also have to wait for results in other competitive state races, including the governor’s race between incumbent, Democrat Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger, Joe Lombardo. Mr. Lombardo held a narrow lead early Wednesday.

According to NBC News, there have been more than 627,000 mail-in and early in-person votes cast in Nevada.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...