In-N-Out Burgers EPIC Response to San Francisco Shutting Down Their Restaurant is the Best Thing You’ll Read This Week!

The city of San Francisco temporarily closed an In-N-Out burger fast food restaurant over the company's refusal to force customers to prove they are vaccinated against the Coronavirus.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health

On October 14 after the popular burger joint did not check the vaccination status of customers, which violates a mandate the city made in August requiring indoor diners to show proof of vaccination, the restaurant was closed.

In-N-Out operates 358 locations across America in 8 states.

In-N-Out’s response to being shut down by San Francisco: “We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business.”

The company is owned by devout Christian Lynsi Snyder and is also well known for incorporating Bible verses at the Botton of soda and milkshake cups.

The company responded to the closure.

“Our store properly and clearly posted signage to communicate local vaccination requirements,” In-N-Out Burger’s Chief Legal and Business Officer, Arnie Wensinger said in a statement to Fox News. “After closing our restaurant, local regulators informed us that our restaurant Associates must actively intervene by demanding proof of vaccination and photo identification from every Customer, then act as enforcement personnel by barring entry for any Customers without the proper documentation.”

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” Wensinger declared, slamming the San Francisco Department of Health’s requirements as “unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe” and accusing the city of asking restaurants to “segregate Customers” based on vaccine documentation.

“We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business,” the statement said. “This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper, and offensive.”

The store has since reopened, but indoor dining is not available.

The store has since reopened, but indoor dining is not available.

