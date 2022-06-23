In 6-3 Ruling, Supreme Court Strikes Down New York’s Unconstitutional Gun Law Requiring Residents to Show ‘Special Need’ to Carry in Public

The Supreme Court has upset leftists and media outlets in the mainstream on your Thursday after striking down New York’s unconstitutional gun laws.

The current New York law that was struck down required New Yorkers who wanted to carry a handgun in public to show a special need to defend themselves. This in itself is unconstitutional and against their right to bear arms per the United States Constitution.

SCOTUS: New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the opinion:

“New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment in that it prevents law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms.”

This is a huge win for New Yorkers and a huge win for America and the constitution. Here’s commentary from both the left and the right below to show you how divided America is.

Moreover, the Second Amendment guarantees an “individual right to possess and carry weapons in case of confrontation, and confrontation" can surely take place outside the home. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) June 23, 2022

Huge win for the 2nd!!

The Supreme Court on Thursday handed down its opinion in a landmark Second Amendment rights case, the biggest win for gun rights since the court's Heller ruling holding that "New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by — ⚔️ ⚔️ 🇺🇸 Gunny 🇺🇸 ⚔️ ⚔️ (@DevilDog8541) June 23, 2022

SCOTUS just struck down New York’s unconstitutional gun law!



Glory! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 23, 2022

Gonna be very weird if Supreme Court ends a constitutional right to obtain an abortion next week, saying it should be left to the States to decide, right after it just imposed a constitutional right to concealed carry of firearms, saying it cannot be left to the States to decide — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) June 23, 2022

Imagine being as insane as Neal Katyal and trying to actual cause an argument and discussion the way he did with abortion and the 2nd amendment. There is nothing about abortion mentioned in the United States Constitution because our founders would have never thought of something so horrific, and that it would even become common practice or heard of as such. However, the 2nd Amendment is very clear. “Shall not be infringed” means exactly what it means. The right to bear arms to protect oneself from a tyrannical government and threats was granted in these historical documents.

Imagine trying to defend murdering babies with self defense?

New York’s liberal Governor is super mad too…

It is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 23, 2022

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you updated.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...