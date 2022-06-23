In 6-3 Ruling, Supreme Court Strikes Down New York’s Unconstitutional Gun Law Requiring Residents to Show ‘Special Need’ to Carry in Public

The Supreme Court has upset leftists and media outlets in the mainstream on your Thursday after striking down New York’s unconstitutional gun laws.
The current New York law that was struck down required New Yorkers who wanted to carry a handgun in public to show a special need to defend themselves. This in itself is unconstitutional and against their right to bear arms per the United States Constitution.
SCOTUS: New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense.
Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the opinion:
“New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment in that it prevents law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms.”
This is a huge win for New Yorkers and a huge win for America and the constitution. Here’s commentary from both the left and the right below to show you how divided America is.
Imagine being as insane as Neal Katyal and trying to actual cause an argument and discussion the way he did with abortion and the 2nd amendment. There is nothing about abortion mentioned in the United States Constitution because our founders would have never thought of something so horrific, and that it would even become common practice or heard of as such. However, the 2nd Amendment is very clear. “Shall not be infringed” means exactly what it means. The right to bear arms to protect oneself from a tyrannical government and threats was granted in these historical documents.
Imagine trying to defend murdering babies with self defense?
New York’s liberal Governor is super mad too…
