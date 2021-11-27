Illinois Democrat Ties Waukesha Tragedy to Rittenhouse Case in Disgustingly Mocking Posts: ‘Probably Just Self-Defense’

This is absolutely sickening, and it’s the entire way the Democrat party operates in America. They are void of logic, common sense, morality, and quite frankly have lost the ability to rationalize on any level.

After Sunday’s horrific Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin which saw a monster plow through the crowd sending over 40 to the hospital and killing at least six so far who succumbed to the horrific attack, now a member of the Democratic Party of Illinois has said the unthinkable.

The Illinois Democrat is none other than Mary Lemanski who appeared to portray the tragedy as “payback” for Kyle Rittenhouse being rightfully acquitted for using self defense as multiple monstrous pedophile felons attacked him.

“It was probably just self-defense,” read one of a series of mocking social media posts from Mary Lemanski, who is listed as the social media director for the Democratic Party in DuPage County, Illinois.

Lemanski who claims to be an acting student with the famed Second City comedy group, made the outlandish statements.

“Living in Wisconsin, he probably felt threatened,” read another post attributed to Lemanski, referring to the SUV driver in the Waukesha case.

“I’m sure he didn’t want to hurt anyone,” she added. “He came to help people.”

The messages appeared to mock the self-defense argument that Kyle Rittenhouse was clearly using on that dreadful night in Kenosha when everyone who attacked him was a convicted felon.

The Wisconsin Jury agreed and acquitted Rittenhouse on all charges.

“The blood of Kyle Rittenhouse’s victims is on the hands of Wisconsin citizens,” she writes at one point, “even the children.”

Lemanski didn’t quit when she was ahead, oh no my friends, she kept going.

“I’m sad,” she wrote. “I’m sad anytime anyone dies. I just believe in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin.”

“You reap what you sow, Wisconsin,” she wrote in another post.

And later: “It’s sad people died, but when you open the door to vigilante justice, everyone seems threatening.”

In 2019, in a self-written biography on the website of the DuPage County Democratic Party, Lemanski is described in the headline as “DuPage Dems’ Difference Maker.”

On another page on the site, Lemanski is listed as a current staffer.

On her Facebook page, she writes Nov. 15 about a “white wing group” trying to prevent her from speaking at a school board meeting. She later accuses the group of being “fascists” who shut down “all opposing viewpoints.”

Sunday’s tragedy in Waukesha killed at least five people and injured more than 40, according to city officials.

