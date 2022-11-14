Illinois Church is Paying $200+ for Unwanted Rifles, Shotguns, and Pistols in Gun ‘Buyback’ that Disarms Law Abiding Citizens

A church in Peoria, Illinois has organized a gun “buyback” event on Saturday, November 19th at four locations in the city starting at 10 a.m.

Do-gooders are glad to trade $200 gift cards for any “functional” handguns, rifles, or shotguns” right out of the hands of law abiding citizens who don’t break the laws to begin with. Makes perfect sense, doesn’t it?

They’ll pay twice that and more for other guns they perceive as extra icky or particularly scary looking.

You might want to get there early if you’re dumb enough to give up your gun in a liberal hell hole like a an Illinois suburb, they may run out of those $200 “buyback” gift cards quickly. Or the criminals will just show up and rob them and take all of the gift cards, we’re not sure yet.

Folks in Decatur, Illinois put on a gun buyback event last year, paying $225 for clunker pistols and $100 for long guns. What a deal for them. We’ll bet that the line around the block left very disappointed in that arraignment. According to sources, they ran out of greenbacks within the first hour of what was planned to be a four hour blockbuster extravaganza.

Pastor Martin Johnson, The Peoria PD’s lead chaplain, has his name on the fliers as a contact person. His Church is New Beginnings Ministries of Peoria.

The fliers are showing up over Peoria and on social media tout the sponsors as “taking back the streets by buying your guns.” Yes Pastor, we’re sure the criminals will jump in line to lose money on their gun over a $200 Wendy’s or Walmart gift card.

They’ll be paying a very nice premium price for single shot .22s and break-open shotguns brought in by senior citizens, but not young gang bangers.

However, Biden’s economy and inflation is so bad, maybe someone will trade in one of their Glocks for some food, who knows?

What’s more, this seems like an exceptionally extra-legal event, far more so than the usual “buybacks” where the local PD will turn a blind eye to state and federal firearms laws being ignored or broken by their department “for a good cause.”

At the Peoria event, there’s no mention of police. It only says “armed security will be on site.” The armed security isn’t for participant protection. It’s there to protect their shoebox full of $200 pre-paid debit cards from becoming loot in an armed “change of ownership.”

Please share information about this event with your friends and family living within a couple of hours of Peoria. Let’s help Pastor Johnson have a very successful event buying guns that no self-respecting hoodlum would be caught dead carrying.

