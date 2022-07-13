Illegal Immigrant Arrested for Raping 10-Year-Old Girl in Ohio: Arrest Breaks After Conservative Media Couldn’t Find Any Evidence of Biden’s Story

An Illegal Immigrant living in Columbus, Ohio has been charged and arrested with impregnating a 10-year-old girl.

The story of the girl, who traveled to Indiana to seek an abortion following the Roe v Wade decision, caught international attention and was at the receiving end of some scrutiny due to there being no charges laid in the case.

As you know, many outlets including this one reported what we all did. There was at the time zero evidence that this story even existed or took place. Now out of nowhere authorities have arrested an illegal immigrant for raping the 10-year-old girl. If our borders were secured by the Biden administration and our government, this little girl wouldn’t have been raped by this monster.

Dinesh D’Souza sums it up well:

Earlier I said I didn’t think the 10 year old rape victim even existed. I said this because I couldn’t find out anything about the case or the alleged perpetrator. Now we know why!The mainstream media was concealing his identity because he’s an illegal alien #Abortion

Earlier I said I didn’t think the 10 year old rape victim even existed. I said this because I couldn’t find out anything about the case or the alleged perpetrator. Now we know why!The mainstream media was concealing his identity because he’s an illegal alien #Abortion pic.twitter.com/4J5DKzDRRo — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 13, 2022

Police report that Gershon Fuentes, who lived in Columbus’ Northwest Side, was arrested on Tuesday after he confessed to raping the child on at least two occasions.

Fuentes has now been charged with felony rape.

According to the Detective on the case Jeffrey Huhn, Columbus Police were made aware of the young girl’s pregnancy through a referral by Franklin County Children Services. The girl received an abortion at an Indianapolis facility, Huhn said.

The Left is in a quandary. Yes, they want to hype the “10 year old rape victim” story. At the same time, they want to conceal the “illegal alien perpetrator” story. So these foul people must decide what matters most: killing the unborn or protecting illegals who rape children! — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 13, 2022

The Columbus Dispatch reports that Huhn ” also testified that DNA from the clinic in Indianapolis is being tested against samples from Fuentes, as well as the child’s siblings, to confirm contribution to the aborted fetus.”

Fuentes, an illegal immigrant, will not be held without bond, according to Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Cynthia Ebner.

Ebner said that a high bond was necessary, and that Fuentes is considered a flight risk. Ebner set a $2 million bond for Fuentes, who is being held in the Franklin County jail.

The left and the Biden Regime pushed this story because they wanted to incite anger and violence from their followers. They also hid the fact that this little girl was raped by an ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT due to their lack of leadership and wide open southern borders in America. Absolutely astonishing and sickening that this is the lying government that has been installed in America.

Is anyone going to ask the question how this all of a sudden happens to become an arrest and story after no one in the media could find any credibility to this story?

