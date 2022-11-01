Illegal Aliens Receiving Millions of Taxpayer Unemployment Benefits from U.S. Sanctuary Cities and States

It has been found that sanctuary states in the U.S. are dishing out millions of dollars worth of taxpayers’ money to illegal immigrants, according an investigation conducted by the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI).

According to the Federal Unemployment Tax Act (FUTA), U.S. states are to take precautions to prohibit such people from filing for the state claims, as illegal aliens are ineligible for federal unemployment benefits.

According to the October 25 investigation report, three sanctuary jurisdictions in Washington, D.C., Colorado and New York have combined in handing out $2.175 billion to illegal nationals in unemployment benefits. The annual cost to taxpayers will be “much higher” if anti-border activists have their way, it warned.

For example, “If New York revamped their program and made it permanent; the D.C. City Council enlarged its fund and California successfully implemented its own proposal, American taxpayers would be faced with an utterly staggering price of roughly $4.35 billion every year, to reward illegal aliens for violating our immigrations laws and winding up unemployed on American soil,” the reports said.

In 2021, New York State launched the Excluded Workers Fund, which provided $2.1 billion to over 128,00 illegal aliens. In December of 2020, legislation passed in Colorado granted $5 million for the Left Behind Workers Fund intended for illegal immigrants.

Also in 2021, Washington D.C. disbursed $15 million to “excluded workers,” which mostly consisted of the illegal alien population. In California, lawmakers introduced the Excluded Workers Pilot Program, which if signed into law will disburse $300 per week to illegal aliens in the state for 20 weeks.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), a sister organization of IRLI, estimated illegal aliens cost America over $116 billion annually. In a report from FAIR said, “Providing unemployment benefits to illegal immigrants will just incentivize further immigration violations.”

IRLI published a report in August that deemed New York City to be “America’s Most Dangerous Sancturary Community.” Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and San Francisco made up the remaining top five.

“These communities have earned their places on this list because of incredibly poor leadership at the city, county, and state levels,” Dale L. Wilcox, IRLI’s executive director and general counsel, said in a statement.

“Data overwhelmingly shows that sanctuary policies lead to more crime, fear, and death. The leaders of these communities should not escape accountability for the damage they have caused. Their residents deserve much more,” Wilcox added.

Funds are being distributed to illegal aliens at a time when American citizens are struggling with high inflation. The annual inflation has remained above 7.5% for every single month this year, with elevated prices forcing American households to make tough budgetary decisions.

In a recent survey by the Nationwide Retirement Insitute found that 18% of Americans have avoided buying groceries or chose to skip meals in the past 12 months due to high inflation.

Another survey by LendingClub, a financial services company in San Francisco, found that 63% of American citizens were living paycheck to paycheck as of September 2022. Of these people, 66% have reduced spending and 49% have changed their shopping preferences.

It appears that Bidenflation is still affecting every American.

