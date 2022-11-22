Ilhan Omar’s Days are Numbered on House Foreign Affairs Committee McCarthy Vows

On Saturday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said during his speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition leadership meeting, “We watch antisemitism grow, not just on our campuses, but we watched it grow inthe halls of Congress.”

After getting only a slap on the wrists for making a series of anti-Semitic comments after taking office, Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) will, it appears, be given the exact same treatment by Republicans as the Democrats handed out Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene last year.

“When Republicans are in control of the House in 2023, I will strip Omar of her committee assignment. I promised you last year that as speaker she will no longer be on Foreign Affairs, and I’m keeping that promise,” McCarthy added.

Fox News reported that since being elected to Congress in 2018, Omar has made several controversial comments widely deemed to perpetuate antisemitic tropes, including saying it was “all about the Benjamins” for the American Israel Public Affairs Committe and tweeting, “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan and the Taliban,” which was seen as equating Israel and the U.S. to the Taliban.

In a tweet before joining Congress, Omar claimed Israel had “hypnotized the world” and after being elected she submitted aa resolution to the House comparing boycotting Israel to boycotting the Nazis.

Last year, when Representative Greene compared vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany’s treatment of

Jews, saying, “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.”

Democrats immediately stripped Greene of her committee assignments as Democrats used their majority, over that comment and other comments, she made before running for office. The move was roundly criticized due to the fact that these matters are typically handled by the party of the offending lawmaker.

McCarthy has also vowed he would reinstate Greene to her position after he becomes Speaker of the House.

This is just another case of “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.” The left erupted in fury at Greene’s comments, which were admittedly silly. But the idea that Democrats would take punitive action against her when they have members like Representative Omar and others in their camp who have repeatedly make anti-Jewish remarks was simply the epitome of hypocrisy.

As many have thought and said, the House Republicans should do the same with Omar and other members of “The Squad,” who have made these types of remarks consistently while being member of Congress. The only chance of discouraging Democrats from engaging in this politically-motivated behavior is to show them their people will not be spared when they are no longer in power. Hopefully, this will only be the beginning of a good teaching that they need.

We appreciate our friends at Republican Daily for their contributions in this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...