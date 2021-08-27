Ilhan Omar Deletes HORRIFIC Tweet of 9/11 She Posted on Same Day 13 American Soldiers were Killed in Kabul Airport Bombings

Radical Terrorist supporting Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is at it again, this time doing literally the unthinkable.

Late on Thursday evening, Omar posted a photo of the Twin Towers on fire after the planes had hit on September 11, 2001, the worst terrorist attack in American history.

After getting insane backlash, she’s yet again deleted another horrific tweet where she attacked Americans over those who hate America.

Here’s the Tweet she deleted.

Omar deleted the tweet, but has yet to issue an apology to the American people that she continues to crap on.

What are your thoughts, should she be removed from Congress immediately for supporting those that sponsor terror?

