ILHAN OMAR CALLS ON BIDEN TO PARDON DANIEL HALE WHO LEAKED INFORMATION ON U.S. DRONE STRIKES

Radical anti-American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is now calling on President Joe Biden to pardon Daniel Hale, a former Air Force intelligence analyst who leaked top secret documents revealing the inner workings and civilian consequences of the U.S. military’s drone program. Hale was sentenced to four years in prison last month.

Of course she is, Drones are taking out terrorists, so of course she wants to pardon someone who’s responsible for securing their safety and survival. No one hates America and Israel more than Ilhan Omar.

In a letter sent to the White House on Thursday, Omar said the information Hale revealed, “while politically embarrassing to some, has shone a vital light on the legal and moral problems of the drone program and informed the public debate on an issue that has for too many years remained in the shadows.”

Noting that she takes “extremely seriously the prohibition on leaking classified information.”

“Mr. Hale served as an intelligence analyst in the Air Force, and after his service, became one of the most outspoken critics of the drone program in which he had participated,” Omar wrote. “In doing so, he joined a proud American tradition of veterans advocating for peace after their service was complete.”

Hale was sentenced to 45 months in prison on July 27. In the court filings, federal prosecutors strongly implied that The Intercept was the recipient of his leaks. The Intercept, as a matter of policy, does not comment on anonymous sources.

“These documents revealed the truth about the U.S. government’s secretive, murderous drone war, including that the killing of civilians was far more widespread than previously acknowledged,” Intercept Editor-in-Chief Betsy Reed said at the time. “Whoever brought the documents in question to light undoubtedly served a noble public purpose.”

Prior to sentencing, Hale delivered an 11-page, handwritten letter to the court outlining the reasons for his leak. He said that he had personally witnessed the killing of civilians in drone strikes in Afghanistan and Yemen, and he detailed how “military age males” killed in such operations are routinely labeled “enemies killed in action” unless otherwise proven.

Hale’s “motivation, as outlined in his deeply moving letter to the judge in his case, was profoundly moral,” Omar said in her letter to the president. “As you frequently say, the United States should lead not just by the example of our power but by the power of our example,” she wrote. “I implore you to read Mr. Hale’s letter to the judge in full, and I believe you will agree that he was motivated by the same thing. Acknowledging where we’ve gone wrong, and telling the truth about our shortcomings, is not only the right thing to do, but also an act of profound patriotism.”

What are your thoughts America? Thanks to The Intercept for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...