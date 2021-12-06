‘If We Don’t Stop It, This Country Will Not Survive’: Chip Roy Issues Dire Warning On House Floor (VIDEO)

Congressman Chip Roy of Texas gives one of the best speeches that you will ever hear from the peoples House, but you won’t hear about it because the mainstream media won’t report the truth.

It doesn’t matter if it’s Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, Newsmax, they are all corrupt to the same political machines and refuse to report the truth, but we will.

Chip Roy in this 48 minute speech on the House floor addresses the issues of the out of control budget, the fact that the vaccine doesn’t stop the spread of the virus, or prevent you from getting the virus, that people are losing their jobs and their lives because of mandates.

Roy addresses the Omicron variant.

“One of the first doctors to discover the variant in South Africa said, most of patients are seeing very very mild symptoms, we’ve been able to treat these patients conservatively at home.”

“On the 626th day into 15 days to slow the spread, we have had enough. The American people have had enough of being lied to and told what to do by a tyrannical government and so called experts that we should not trust.”

He even goes into the fact that doctors are being attacked for trying and using preventative medicines that are saving lives like Ivermectin, Z-Pacs, Hydroxychloroquine, and even simple antibiotics they refuse to prescribe because of criticisms.

“We don’t want to have a debate on vaccine mandates, why would we want to do that? My colleagues I’d assume would not want to take a vote on vaccine mandate funding repeal. Otherwise why not have the vote, why not have the debate?”

Roy absolutely crushed this speech, I encourage all of you to watch this, it’s one of the best I’ve seen in my lifetime.

“The more and more that we turn over the decision making to a small group of people in this body, and a small group of people in the Senate, and a couple other people on the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue, the more and more this Republic is getting ripped apart thread by thread. And it’s happening no matter who is in the White House, and no matter who is in charge of this body.”

WATCH:

