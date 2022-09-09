IF CNN TURNS CONSERVATIVE TRUMP SAY HE WILL STAND WITH THEM AGAINST FOX NEWS

Last Sunday, former President Trump offered to help CNN crush Fox News if CNN goes conservative. Trump accused Fox News of pushing a Democratic agenda telling CNN a gold mine awaited if they continue the move by the new owners to be more conservative.

Trump commented, “Wow. Fox News is really pushing the Democrats and the Democrat agenda. Gets worse every single day. So many Dems interviewed with only softball questions, then Republican counterparts get creamed. If low ratings CNN ever went conservative, they would be an absolute gold mine, and I would help them do so.”

And who knows? Trump may get his wish with the new majority owner of CNN being billionaire and Trump donor John Malone. Malone is on record saying, “CNN lost its way and needs to go in a more conservative, hard news direction.”

Chris Licht, Malone’s pick to run CNN, is already shaking up the network and getting rid of some of the more partisan hosts like Brian Stelter.

And it seems most CNN staffers are terrified that Licht is not done making cuts. One CNN journalist told the Washington Post, “People are freaked out. It almost feels like there’s a pattern. Is there a purge going on? They seem to be sending a message. Watch what you say. Watch what you do. I think they’re hoping people will just guess what to do.”

“Longtime CNN personalities are disappearing, and the viewers don’t know why. It’s a really confusing and unsettling time from top to bottom at CNN. I don’t know anyone who is happy right now,” another employee said.

After abruptly firing John Harwood last week, CNN said in a statement, “We appreciate John’s work covering the White House, and we wish him all the best.”

Prior to CNN, Harwood was with CNBC and during a 2015 GOP presidential primary on CNBC, he was accused of being biased against the GOP and in support of Hillary Clinton.

In 2016 emails surfaced that showed there was a close relationship between Harwood and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. In one email Harwood asked Hillary’s campaign chief what questions to ask during the GOP debate.

Hardwood hard this to say of leaving CNN, “Personal news, today’s my last day at CNN proud of the work thanks to my colleagues I’ve been lucky to serve the best in American media at St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, the NBC family, CNN look forward to figuring out what’s next.”

Stephen Miller, former senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for President DonaldTrump has this to say, “John Harwood was selected to moderate a GOP primary debate, then emailed Clinton campaign chief John Podesta about what questions he should ask.”

Miller concluded, “He should have been long unemployed years ago and maybe the GOP has learned their lesson about debates now.”

