IDIOTS: Biden Administration BANS Horses for Border Patrol in Del Rio, Texas

Yes, you can’t make up the idiocy anymore that is the Biden Regime. They’ve now banned the Border Patrol from using horses in ridiculous terrain on the southern border to stop illegal immigrants and would be terrorists from entering the country illegally.

That’s right, Border Patrol agents will be banned from using horses in Del Rio, Texas, the Biden Administration announced late last week, after viral photos showed them capturing illegal immigrants who came into the United States ILLEGALLY..

Never forget, these people coming across the southern borders are criminals and they are breaking the law, something the mainstream media, Democrats, and Biden Regime seem to leave out. Why, because they’re potentially New Democrat voters.

“One, we feel those images are horrible and horrific,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday. “I can also convey to you that [Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas] conveyed to civil rights leaders earlier this morning that we will no longer be using horses in Del Rio.”

Psaki said there is now an investigation into the issue.

“Separately … it is important for people to understand what our process and our immigration process is, and what the steps are that are taken,” she added.

The decision grew harsh criticism from Texans and Americans alike. I mean after all, you’d have to be a complete moron to realize that the Border Patrol agents were using the reins of the horse, and that what you saw in the pictures was not a whip. This is how ignorant Democrats and the mainstream media truly are.

“The Biden Administration needs to fix the border crisis it created,” NRCC spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair said.

The ban on horses comes as border patrol agents struggle to keep up with the surge in illegal immigration at the southern border. Federal data showed that more than 200,000 illegal immigrants were encountered by border patrol agents in the month of August alone.

In September, agents have been pressed even harder by nearly 15,000 Haitian immigrants who encamped at the Texas border town of Del Rio.

In an interview this week, the head of the Border Patrol union, Brandon Judd, told The Center Square that the majority of detained immigrants are later released into the U.S.

Judd said that of the approximately 200,000 apprehensions made by border patrol, “they are probably dealing with 120,000 people because sometimes the same person or people are apprehended more than once. Of those, it’s right about 60-68 percent are being released [into the community] … The vast majority are not being expelled or deported. The majority are being released into the United States.”

What a complete joke this administration truly is America, and absolute disgrace to those trying to protect it.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...