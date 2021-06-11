IDIOCY: First Fully Vaccinated North American Cruise Ship Passengers Test Positive for COVID

You can’t make up the level of stupid that is America and the world today for that matter. The first fully vaccinated cruise ship in North America has had two passengers test positive for COVID-19.

Celebrity Millennium issued this statement Thursday:

“Today two guests sharing a stateroom onboard Celebrity Millennium tested positive for COVID-19 while conducting the required end of cruise testing. The individuals are asymptomatic and currently in isolation and being monitored by our medical team. We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation.

Celebrity Millennium is sailing with fully vaccinated crew and guests and following comprehensive protocols that align with our destination partners and exceed CDC guidelines to protect the health and safety of our guests. All guests on Celebrity Millennium were required to show proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before sailing from St. Maarten this past Saturday. This situation demonstrates that our rigorous health and safety protocols work to protect our crew, guests and the communities we visit.”

Hence the reason we’ve told you that the vaccine isn’t 100% effective, and another reason why we and many others told everyone to eat better, exercise, and take control of your lives.

When will people realize that COVID is just like the Flu or a Cold, it’s not going away, you have to learn to live with it and move on with life?

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...