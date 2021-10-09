Idaho Officials Say They Plan to Send Mike Lindell the Bill for Statewide Audits He Coerced

The attack on My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell continues, this time out of the state of Idaho. According to one of the state officials, they plan to send the bill for the audits in multiple counties directly to Lindell.

During an interview with CNN, Idaho Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck says that he is going to send Mike Lindell the bill for prompting an audit in several counties in the state.

Houck says that Lindell’s bogus claims of fraud sparked the audit although President Trump won Idaho by a large margin.

The Chief Deputy Secretary also claimed there was “absolutely no validity to them” with how the state counts its votes.

“You are chasing your tail because of the MyPillow guy,” CNN host John Berman said. “Should he pay for this at least?”

“Well, actually we will be totaling up the expenses that were incurred in the process and we will be sending him a bill,” the deputy secretary of state said.

According to Business Insider, “last month, Lindell sent Idaho election officials a document titled “The Big Lie” that alleged widespread voter fraud in the state, saying votes cast for President Donald Trump were switched to be in favor of Joe Biden”

“This document alleged electronic manipulation in all 44 counties. At least seven Idaho counties have no electronic steps in their vote counting processes,” Houck added.

As a result of this, the state now expects Lindell to pay for the audits.

What are your thoughts folks, should Lindell be libel for paying this bill for the state of Idaho?

2.3 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...