IDAHO MALL SHOOTING LEAVES TWO DEAD, 4 INJURED IN BOISE ON MONDAY

Two people are dead and at least four others​ injured, including a police officer, after a shooting just before 2:00 p.m. local time, at the Boise Towne Square Mall in Boise, Idaho on Monday afternoon, local authorities said.



Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said officers responded at 1:50 p.m. and encountered a person matching the suspect, resulting in gunfire. An officer was among six people initially injured and the suspect was later detained, and one person is now in custody, Chief Lee said at a press conference. ” I cannot stress enough how traumatic this event was for the community at large,” Lee continued.



Both the FBI and the ATF are assisting in the investigation. Authorities closed the roads leading to the mall following the shooting.

During the press conference Lee added, “At this time, the majority of the mall has been cleared. We’re still actively clearing the mall to look for any additional concerns, and any additional victims, but at this time we believe that there was only a single shooter involved and there is no ongoing danger to the community at large from this incident.”



Also speaking at the press conference, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean praised the Boise Police Department and first responders saying, “You came quickly and you showed compassion to so many people that were scared at a really tough moment. And you did everything you could to keep people safe.”

Idaho Governor Brad Little said in a tweet, “Those injured in today’s unthinkable shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall are in my prayers. The State of Idaho stands prepared to assist the Boise Police Department as they investigate the shooting.”



The investigation is ongoing and Lee said the police would release more information about the incident as it becomes available. Identities of the victims and the suspect were not released at the time of this writing.

