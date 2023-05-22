ICYMI: Truth from President Donald J. Trump on Biden Leading the World Closer to Nuclear War

ICYMI: Truth from President Donald J. Trump

Biden continues to bring the world ever closer to nuclear war. I alone am the candidate who can prevent World War 3. I will end the killing and bloodshed and bring peace to Europe and the World!

