ICYMI: FRONTLINE DOCTOR SIMONE GOLD SENTENCED TO TWO MONTHS IN PRISON FOR TRESPASSING IN JANUARY 6TH FIASCO

Last week, on June 16 a federal judge sentenced Simone Gold, the founder of the anti-vaccine group America’s Frontline Doctors, to 60 days in prison plus she will be required to serve 12 months supervised release and pay a $9500 fine for trespassing in the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021 attack. The judge also blasted her for using her legal woes to raise $430,000 for herself and her organization, the Washington Post reported.

The Post’s report continued, “U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper said that Gold, who pleaded guilty in March, failed to show remorse or accept responsibility for her actions during the riot. He noted she had claimed in an interview with The Washington Post that ‘where I was incredibly peaceful,’ when video showed that the emergency room physician and Stanford-trained attorney did nothing as a mob she was with dragged a police officer to the ground.”

The Post added, “The judge also called it a ‘disservice to true victims that day’ that Gold has given supporters the ‘misimpression’ she was politically persecuted for giving a speech, and raised $430,000 for her personal and organization expenses.”

Judge Cooper said, “January 6 was about a lot of things, but it was not about the First Amendment, and it was certainly not about covid treatment or vaccines.” Dr. Gold refuted the judge’s assertions and acknowledged she should not have entered the Capitol building.

Gold the judge, “I was misguided. I should not have entered. Everything I did on January 6th, misguided or not, was consistent with my effort to do my best for people.”

Judge Cooper editorialized in misleading fashion in his opinion about the consequences of January 6 in his sentencing statement saying, “I have heard a lot about how you are not able to fly, but I haven’t heard anything about the five people who died. The four people who committed suicide afterward.”

But the truth of the matter is, the only person who was directly killed by the events of January 6 was Ashli Babbitt, who was an unarmed Trump supporter who was shot at point blank range by Lt. Michael Byrd. It is judicial malpractice to assign guilt to a defendant for a crime that he or she did not commit.

It is certainly political to hold prisoners indefinitely without trial, as the Constitution promises all of the accused, and was a right that civil rights attorneys fought to defend on behalf of deadly terrorists following 9/11.

And it is certainly an abuse of law enforcement to send in 20 federal agents to apprehend a defendant who is not dangerous and has not been shown to be a flight risk, as they did to Dr. Simone Gold.

Throughout the aftermath of January 6, the Department of Justice has wantonly violated the rights of defendants to receive a speedy trail. They are effectively holding political prisoners, in some cases over misdemeanors.

In addition, it has failed to release potentially exculpatory evidence in the form of 14,000 hours of surveillance footage. Even worse, the FBI abused the FISA court for mass warrantless surveillance, thereby proving that the bureau knew months in advance a Capitol riot was a major possibility.

Also, the Democrats trampled on executive privilege and intercepted journalists’ communications, adding further to the flagrant injustice. The aftermath of the Capitol riots on January 6 are proving to be a graver danger to American democracy than then the Capitol riots themselves.

