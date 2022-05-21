Iconic Hall of Fame Wrestling Announcer Jim Ross Signs 18 Month Contract Extension with AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary pro wrestling announcer Good Ole JR, Jim Ross signed an 18 month contract extension with the newest and hottest brand in Pro Wrestling, All Elite Wrestling.

AEW has only been around for three years, but they’re already averaging nearly 1 million households per show watching on national television on their flagship show AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights.

JR revealed the news on his latest edition of Grilling JR podcast that he had signed the extension with AEW.

“I don’t think we’ve made this announcement, but I signed an extension with AEW not too long ago. I appreciate Tony Khan’s confidence and his willingness to keep me on the team and contribute. We’re not going a long time, but I think I signed for about a year and a half or something like that to stay in the position I’m in. I’m just really pleased that at 70, I still have a future, and at 70, I’m still loving what I do.”

“I want to get to 2024, I really do. That’s 50 years in the wrestling business. Not a lot of guys can say that they’re in the same job in a fickle, crazy-ass, unpredictable business like pro wrestling for 50 years. The good lord is looking down and cutting me a break, and if I can get to 50 [years in wrestling], I’ll be the happiest guy in Norman, Oklahoma.”Jim Ross on Grillin Jr

JR loves the wrestling business, and he loves evaluating and elevating talent like almost no one to ever work in the business.

Congrats to JR!

