Iconic and Legendary Olivia Newton-John Passes Away at 73

The Iconic and Legendary actress and singer Olivia Newton-John died peacefully at her Southern California ranch Monday morning, according to her official Facebook page.

The news of her death was shared by her husband John Easterling on social media, who wrote, “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The actor, best known for her role in the 1978 musical hit, “Grease,” opposite John Travolta in the timeless classic. She played the role Sandy in the film and was forever connected to this widely acclaimed production.Newton-John was responsible for the massive hit song “Physical,” which soared to the top of the charts and clinched the number one spot for an astounding 10 weeks when it was released in 1981, according to TMZ. Other notable songs by the artist include, “If Not for You,” “Let Me Be There” and her huge hit, “Have you Never Been Mellow.”



Olivia had nearly 90 acting credits to her name at the time of her death, with most of those for music videos for her many songs. For many she was a pop star first and an actress second. She’s a member of the Australian Recording Industry Hall of Fame and her song “physical” spent more time at number one than any other song by an Australian artist.



She was a four-time Grammy Award winner whose music career includes five number-one hits and another ten top-ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and two Billboard 200 number-one albums, “If You Love Me, Let Me Know (1974)” and “Have You Never Been Mellow” (1975).



After rising to international fame, Newton-John continued to see widespread success in the entertainment industry, like her involvement in “Xanadu.” She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the millions of fans that have followed her decades-long career.



Easterling also wrote, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.”



“Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling, daughter Chloe Lattanzi, sister Sarah Newton-John, brother Toby Newton-John, nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith, Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John, Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee, Kira and Tasha Edelstein, and Brin and Valerie Hall.” according to Easterling’s social media post.

