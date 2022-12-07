‘I Will be Suing the DNC No Matter What, Whether I Win or Lose’ James Woods Says [VIDEO]

Actor James Woods was interviewed Friday by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson last Friday, where Carlson was asking Woods about one of his tweets that was censored in 2020. Carson was referring to Wood’s tweet about Hunter Biden smoking crack and getting a foot job. Carlson asked Woods, “Did you suspect at the time it was pulled down at the direct request of the Democratic National Committee (DNC)?”

I’m shocked the way any other American would be if he were a target of a presidential candidate and major political party,” Woods replies, “I think the whole thing’s astonishing.”

Carlson than asked Wood whether he plan to do anything about it?

Woods responded, “I can guarantee you one thing more than anything else you’ll ever hear in your life: I will be getting a lawyer. I will be suing the Democratic National Committee no matter what, whether I win or lose.”

This decision by actor Woods came after Elon Musk shared explosive “Twitter Files” disclosures appearing to show that the DNC asked Twitter to censor Wood’s tweet about Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son.

Musk and independent journalist Matt Taibbi unveiled on Friday a series of internal Twitter communications that give insight into steps taken by staff at the social media platform around suppressing the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story.

In one of his posts, Taibbi shared a screengrab of an internal Twitter email dated October 24, 2020, which appears to show a Twitter staffer sharing a list of five tweets allegedly identified by people from the campaign of then-candidate Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Taibbi wrote in a comment, “By 2020, requests from connected actors to delete tweets were routine. One executive would write to another, ‘More to review from the Biden team.’ The reply would come back, ‘Handled.'”

Another one of the disclosures shared by Taibbi shows a screengrab of an email from one Twitter employee to another, dated October 25, 2020, indicating that the DNC had flagged two embarrassing tweets, reportedly involving Hunter Biden, for censorship.

Taibbi wrote as a comment, “Celebrities and unknows alike could be removed or reviewed at the behest of apolitical party.”

The screenshot of the email exchange showed one Twitter staffer saying they had “grabbed the first one under SI,” referring to a tweet from the account @stephen_Iiuhan, which is suspended.

That staff member then told their colleague “defer to Safety on the high profile second one,” referring to a tweet that came from James Wood’s account. Both tweets seem to have been deleted.

Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Andrew Kerr replied to Taibbi’s tweet, writing, “The stephen_Iiuhan tweet was a link to Hunter Biden weighing and using drugs, and another link to a Hunter Biden sex tape. The James Wood tweet is Hunter Biden smoking crack and getting a foot job.”

Musk reacted to one of Taibbi’s posts that said “requests from connected actors to delete tweets were routing” under Twitter’s prior management by posting the question: “if this isn’t a violation of the Constitution’s First Amendment, what is?”

The Twitter account @hodgetwins, run by a pair of conservative comedians, reacted to Musk’s tweet: “It 100 per cent is, collusion between government and big tech to violate the First Amendment.”

Replying to that tweet, Musk suggested that Twitter was acting under government orders to suppress free speech.

“Twitter acting by itself to suppress free speech is not a 1st amendment violation, but acting under orders from the government to suppress free speech, with no judicial review, is,” Musk wrote.

Woods shared Musk’s tweet, adding a comment of his own, writing, “Agree. How would you like to fund a class action suit for those who were suppressed. I’ll be happy to be the lead plaintiff.”

Meanwhile, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee said that Twitter staff involved in suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 presidential elections will face Congress and testify about their actions.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the GOP ranking member on the Committee, made the remarks in a Friday appearance on Fox News after Musk shared Taibbi’s thread exposing some of the inner workings of Twitter’s censorship machine.

Comer told Sean Hannity, “Every employee at Twitter who was involved in suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story will have an opportunity to come before Congress and explain their actions to the American people.”

Republicans have long accused Twitter, and some media outlets, of suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story, which included reporting that bolstered claims that the president lied when he said he had no involvement in his son’s overseas business dealings.

During his interview on Fox News, Comer said, “This story is just the beginning. We’re going to have every single person at Twitter that was involved in this in front of the House Oversight Committee as soon as possible.”

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



