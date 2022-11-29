‘I Have to Kill This Guy Before He Kills Us:’ Army Veteran Speaks After Horrific Colorado Nightclub Shooting [VIDEO]

The Army Veteran who led the charge to stop the human that opened fire last Saturday at Club Q located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is speaking out for the first time.

Richard Fierro, a veteran of the U.S. Army spoke to journalists saying that he went into full “combat mode” after the shooting started.

That’s what makes our veterans and military so special, they took an oath to protect us, regardless of their beliefs. Fierro was there with his wife and daughter to celebrate the birthday of a friend.

A report from The New York Times said that Fierro and his friends, along with every other individual in the club, immediately ran for cover, dropping to the ground as soon as the shooting began. However, as the reality and gravity of the situation unfolded, Fierro sprang into actin.

“I don’t know exactly what I did, I just went into combat mode. I just know I have to kill this guy before he kills us,” Fierro said according to the Daily Wire. The Army veteran then explained that he waited patiently until the shooter turned toward the club’s patio before charging at the man. Fierro then used the straps of the shooter’s body armor to grip him and take him to the ground.

“Once he had the shooter down, Fierro said that he was able to relieve him of his pistol, hitting him with it and asking other patrons to assist in detaining him until law enforcement arrived,” the report revealed.

Incredible to see this kind of heroism in the wake of such a horrific incident, but isn’t this what makes Americans great? Heroes among us on every level.

WATCH:

Military veteran Richard Fierro, who helped subdue the suspect in the LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting in Colorado Springs, speaks out: “I needed to save my family. And that family was, at that time, everybody in that room.” https://t.co/5tjRBvV83L pic.twitter.com/X9KO16xfLV — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 22, 2022

“Atrevida Beer Company, which Fierro owns with Jess Fierro, posted an account of the evening as well,” the Daily Wire continued.

“I have struggled with how to address the horrific series of events that has occurred. My family, friends and I decided to have a fun night out. We went to @clubqcoloradosprings to celebrate another dear friends birthday. Unfortunately, we were all there when the shooter entered. It was absolute havoc. It was terrifying,” Jess said in the post.

“Kassy broke her knee as she was running for cover. Our best friends were both shot multiple times. I bruised the right side of my body and Rich injured both his hands, knees and ankle as he apprehended the shooter. He was covered in blood,” the post continued.

“Everyone is recovering, thankfully. No one. NO ONE should ever have to witness bloodshed like this,” she stated, pointing out that the family was now grieving the loss of her daughter’s high school love interest.

“With an incredibly heavy and broken heart we lost Raymond, who had been a part of our lives since our daughter was in high school. Raymond was Kassy’s boyfriend. We are going to miss him and his bright smile so much,” she said finishing her statement.“We are going through a lot of emotions as a family and as a brewery. The loss of lives and the injured are in our hearts. We are devastated and torn. We love our #lgbtq community and stand with them. This cowardly and despicable act of hate has no room in our lives or business. F*** HATE. It has left us and our community scarred but not broken. Much love to everyone.”

Unbelievable, next time you see a veteran, make sure you thank them America! Life is short, tell the ones you love that you love them often, we’re not promised tomorrow as God says.

