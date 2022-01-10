‘I AM BROKEN. I AM GUTTED.’ John Stamos Devastated By Sudden Death of ‘Full House’ Star Bob Saget

Former Full House and Fuller House Star and Hollywood mainstay John Stamos said he was absolutely devastated to hear the news that his longtime friend and co-star Bob Saget had suddenly died in Florida on Sunday.

Saget, who portrayed America’s Dad Danny Tanner on “Full House” was found dead Sunday in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes in Orlando. He was 65.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

“I am broken,” Stamos tweeted Sunday. “I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

RIP to America’s dad, Bob Saget pic.twitter.com/MJOxq6IyEJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 10, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this American legend. He will always be America’s Dad too so many that grew up with Full House.

