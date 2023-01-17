‘Hypocrite’: Tucker Carlson BLASTS Joe Biden for ‘Lecturing Us’ on Donald Trump’s Secret Documents [VIDEO]

Joe Biden is in hot water and getting blasted by Tucker Carlson after the President called Donald Trump a “criminal” for having documents that President Trump had the authority to declassify.

Biden’s documents unfortunately were from when he was Vice President, and he had no authority to declassify or have any of them.

Tucker goes on to say that the Democrats and Attorney General Merrick Garland “They Got Joe Biden, his own people got Joe Biden,” Tucker stated.

Republicans have mocked President Joe Biden over the finding of a second batch of classified files after the president previously condemned Donald Trump for keeping confidential documents.

“Merrick Garland kept the news a secret long enough to keep other Democrats out of the blast zone. Why hurt everyone else, they’re just trying to hurt one guy, Joe Biden.”

Fox News Peter Doocy lit Biden up as well: “Classified documents next to your Corvette, what were you thinking?” to which Biden dumbly responded with “and by the way, My Corvette’s in a locked garage it’s not like it’s sitting out in the streets.”

Most notable as many of us are trying to explain to conservatives who still don’t get it yet, the Democrats are taking Joe Biden out to make room for Gavin Newsom in 2024.

You can watch the full segment of Tucker Carlson picking Joe Biden apart like only Tucker can below.

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



