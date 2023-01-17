News

‘Hypocrite’: Tucker Carlson BLASTS Joe Biden for ‘Lecturing Us’ on Donald Trump’s Secret Documents [VIDEO]

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

Joe Biden is in hot water and getting blasted by Tucker Carlson after the President called Donald Trump a “criminal” for having documents that President Trump had the authority to declassify.

Biden’s documents unfortunately were from when he was Vice President, and he had no authority to declassify or have any of them.

Tucker goes on to say that the Democrats and Attorney General Merrick Garland “They Got Joe Biden, his own people got Joe Biden,” Tucker stated.

Republicans have mocked President Joe Biden over the finding of a second batch of classified files after the president previously condemned Donald Trump for keeping confidential documents.

“Merrick Garland kept the news a secret long enough to keep other Democrats out of the blast zone. Why hurt everyone else, they’re just trying to hurt one guy, Joe Biden.”

Fox News Peter Doocy lit Biden up as well: “Classified documents next to your Corvette, what were you thinking?” to which Biden dumbly responded with “and by the way, My Corvette’s in a locked garage it’s not like it’s sitting out in the streets.”

Most notable as many of us are trying to explain to conservatives who still don’t get it yet, the Democrats are taking Joe Biden out to make room for Gavin Newsom in 2024.

You can watch the full segment of Tucker Carlson picking Joe Biden apart like only Tucker can below.

WATCH:

Biden wants to take your gas stoves and ranges, we say Come and take it! Get the shirt today at FaithNFreedoms.com

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

WATCH: Speaker Kevin McCarthy DESTROYS Mainstream Media in Brilliant Press Conference on Biden Classified Documents and Policy Issues

JUST IN: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receiver Russell Gage Can’t Get Back Up After Suffering Hit in Playoff Game vs Cowboys [VIDEO INSIDE]

Feds Charge Flint Rapper in Michigan Murder-for-Hire Plot [GRAPHIC VIDEO]

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments