HYPOCRITE! Stacey Abrams UNDER FIRE For Sitting Maskless in Class Full of Kids With Masks On

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Georgia, has faced backlash this past weekend, after she shared a tweet​ on Friday, showing a photo of her sitting mask less while visiting a class of masked children.

​According to Fox News, Abrams was visiting Glennwood Elementary School in Decatur, Georgia as a way to partake in the third annual African-American read in. Reportedly there were three photos taken by the school’s principal, Dr. Holly Brookins. Also, in a now-deleted quote tweet that Abram’s, using the principal’s tweeted photo, saying that her visit was spectacular, delightful, and outstanding.” The tweet went viral, causing the ruckus.

The incident came after the Decatur City Commission reinstated its “mandatory mask ordinance” until February 22.



A statement was released on Twitter by Abram’s campaign manager saying, “It is shameful that our opponents are using a Black History Month reading event for Georgia children as the impetus for a false political attack, and it is pitiful and predictable that our opponents continue to look for opportunities to distract from their failed records when it comes to protecting public health.”



Republican Governor Brian Kemp responded to Abram’s defiance of mask mandates by saying, “She want state government mask mandates for Georgians and their children. But it looks like they don’t apply to her at a photo op.”



Kemp has signed an executive order prohibiting local municipalities from establishing mask mandates and has reportedly deferred the decision to impose school mask mandates to local governments.



And former Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue weighed in, blasting both Abrams for hypocrisy and Kemp for allowing the mandates to continue.



Rich Lowry, National Review editor-in-chief, also tweeted his criticism by condemning the Democratic Party as “elites” and mask hypocrites.

