HYPOCRITE: Biden Visits Allentown, Pennsylvania, Not A Mask Being Worn in the Building

Hypocrites America, Hypocrites everywhere! Joe Biden made a trip to Allentown, Pennsylvania today as he works hard to try to stop an audit on the 2020 elections, you know because Democracy.

What was Joe doing during this visit, besides not wearing a mask. As a matter of fact, not a damn person was wearing a mask anywhere in the building. Wait a minute, didn’t this guy just stand at a podium and tell everyone to mask up yesterday because they are so effective and they work?

You see folks, as the late great George Carlin said, “It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it!”

What’s good for thee, but not for me continues to be the motto of Washington elites and the mainstream media puppets that do the bidding of the corporations in America.

Pres. Biden in Allentown, Pennsylvania, after remarks on manufacturing … pic.twitter.com/94yv6a2vt7 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 28, 2021

The real question America is simple. When are some of you going to stand with the few of us who continue to speak out and make a stand? This doesn’t change unless more conservatives and hard working Americans actually get the courage to stand up to this tyranny.

Are you ready to say enough is enough with us yet?

