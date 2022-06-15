Hunter Biden’s Favorite Las Vegas Prostitute Received More Than $20,000+ in PPP Bailout Money Right After Joe Took Office

According to federal records and first reported by the Daily Wire, Hunter Biden’s favorite Las Vegas prostitute received over $20,000 in federal stimulus right after President Joe Biden took office.

The report said Cheryl Deboves received $20,207 in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) bailout for her sole proprietorship.

According to FederalPay, Deboves was granted an “Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers” loan for her “White female owned business” that “employed at least one person during the applicable loan period.”

The federal loan was issued through Capital Plus Financial, LLC, in April 2021, shortly after Joe Biden, Hunter’s father, became president, and was paid off or forgiven just six months later, the records showed.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) reported this loan’s status as ‘Paid in Full,” which includes both loans repaid and those fully forgiven from repayment under PPP guidelines,” FederalPay reported. “The loan’s status was last updated by the SBA in October, 2021.”

Deboves declared the loan would be used mainly for payroll purposes on her PPP application, with $20,206 being allocated for salary and $1 for utilities, according to the records.

There was another PPP loan distributed to a different woman using the same address as Biden’s hooker, records show.

Melissa Underbrink was the other individual listed at the address and received $5,075 from a “Self-employed Individual” federal loan from Benworth Capital in May 2021. Her loan is listed as “ongoing.”

“The loan has been disbursed by the lender and has not yet been fully repaid or forgiven,” FederalPay stated.

According to the Daily Wire, Deboves was one of the Las Vegas prostitutes showcased throughout Biden’s laptop, including in a text exchange where she wrote in August 2018 to Biden that his sexual preferences are too much.

Deboves said in her text, “Honestly babe the problem you have is too many girls there,” the Daily Wire reported. “I understand you like a lot of girls but that’s fine do one at a time at tops to which is fine but just hire the second girl for like one hour.”

In a later conversation where she admitted to spending Biden’s money on buying heroine, Biden asks Deboves, “WTF babe where are you,” according to the Daily Wire.

“Baby I am so sorry listen I’m not trying to take advantage of you but I spent all of the money that you got me on black,” she texted, the Daily Wire reported. “I went to Walmart to get needles babe.”

The art gallery representing Biden’s artwork received almost $600,000 in COVID disaster assistance and PPP loans, reported the New York Post.

The New York Post also reported that the Georges Berges Gallery received a $150,000 SBA disaster assistance loan in 2020 and increased an additional $350,000 in July 2021, the first year Hunter’s father was president. The SBA granted two PPP loans totaling almost $80,000 in April 2020 and February 2021.

