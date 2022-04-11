HUNTER BIDEN WHISTLE BLOWER FLEES TO SWITZERLAND IN FEAR OF BIDEN ADMINISTRATION RETALIATION

Jack Maxey, the source who distributed Hunter Biden’s laptop to congressmen and media has fled the U.S. to Switzerland, saying he fears retaliation from the Biden administration.



Maxey has made claims that the Biden administration has targeted him in an attempt to silence him. He said that when he first began distributing the laptop’s hard drive to congressional members and media outlets, black SUV’s began showing up outside his home. Almost all of what he distributed was ignored, even from Republicans in the Senate. That is the reason he’s now finishing his work in Switzerland, he has said.



Maxey is a former co-host of Steve Bannon’s podcast the War Room, and Bannon is an ex-Donald Trump advisor. Maxey is claiming he and his colleagues have found 450 gigabytes of deleted material, including 80,000 images and videos and more that 120,000 archived emails. He said he intends to post them all online in a searchable database in the coming weeks.



While the images and videos may be the most eye-catching thing that comes from this, it’s the deleted emails that could provide more evidence of the Biden family’s corruption. Is there more information of “the big guy” getting his cut of hidden payoffs from foreign entities? That’s a reference from a prior email that was directly linked to Joe Biden by one of Hunter Biden’s associates.



There is usually skepticism on matters like this. But there is no question that the Hunter Biden laptop is s real. Also, you can never underestimate the ability of government bureaucracies to cover for the Democrats. It is still very unclear at this point whether the Department of Justice will ever bring criminal charges.



One thing that is sure is this story is starting to take its toll politically. For the first time, the White House is having to field real questions on Hunter Biden’s probable criminal escapades, and clearly, he has no good answers.



A timeframe of when all of this new information will be released is not known. Maxey said he has set up an online portal where he will be publishing everything he’s found over the next several weeks. It is a waiting game at this point.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...